Financial Survey: Volkswagen Group (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) vs. SORL Auto Parts (SORL)

SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ: SORL) and Volkswagen Group (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of SORL Auto Parts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Volkswagen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of SORL Auto Parts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SORL Auto Parts and Volkswagen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SORL Auto Parts 6.26% 13.04% 5.75% Volkswagen Group 3.02% 6.83% 1.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SORL Auto Parts and Volkswagen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SORL Auto Parts 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volkswagen Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

SORL Auto Parts currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.26%. Given SORL Auto Parts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SORL Auto Parts is more favorable than Volkswagen Group.

Volatility and Risk

SORL Auto Parts has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen Group has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SORL Auto Parts and Volkswagen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SORL Auto Parts $390.52 million 0.22 $24.32 million $1.26 3.60 Volkswagen Group $240.46 billion 0.44 $5.94 billion $2.27 18.55

Volkswagen Group has higher revenue and earnings than SORL Auto Parts. SORL Auto Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volkswagen Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SORL Auto Parts does not pay a dividend. Volkswagen Group pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

SORL Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the People's Republic of China.

Volkswagen Group Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses, as well as offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment develops and produces large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines, and chemical reactor systems, as well as produces gear units, propulsion components, and testing systems. The Financial Services segment offers dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles and turbomachinery; and operates HeyCar, an online used vehicles platform. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ?KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brands, as well as under the MOIA brand. Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

