Sothebys (BID) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s second largest auctioneers of fine arts, antiques and collectibles, offering property in collecting categories, among them paintings, jewelry, decorative arts, and books. Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Sotheby’s worldwide auction businesses, art-related financing and private sales activities. The Company operates in countries, with principal salesrooms located in New York and London. The company also regularly conducts auctions in other salesrooms around the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Singapore. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BID. Cowen lifted their target price on Sothebys from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sothebys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:BID opened at $53.07 on Monday. Sothebys has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,786.20, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $315.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.70 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Sothebys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sothebys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sothebys news, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $94,163.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Reza sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,164. Insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in Sothebys by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sothebys by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sothebys by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Sothebys by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sothebys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sothebys

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

