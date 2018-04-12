South State Bank (SSB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State Bank (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSB. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of South State Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut South State Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of South State Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of South State Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.20.

SSB opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. South State Bank has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $3,099.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

South State Bank (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. South State Bank had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $151.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that South State Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South State Bank news, Director James C. Cherry sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,018,599.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $28,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,856. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in South State Bank by 33.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in South State Bank by 14.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in South State Bank by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in South State Bank by 11.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in South State Bank by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About South State Bank

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

