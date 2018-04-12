Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (SONA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of SONA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 22,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,784. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $379.92, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.72%. equities research analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $201,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Lagos bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,268 shares of company stock valued at $315,119 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 137.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the third quarter worth $184,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 78.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 52.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (SONA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/southern-national-banc-of-virginia-sona-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.