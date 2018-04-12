Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Set at $46.00 by SunTrust Banks

Southern (NYSE:SO) has been assigned a $46.00 price target by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

NYSE SO traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,661.44, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

