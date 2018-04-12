TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,155 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Southwest Gas worth $24,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $88,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $902,545.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Williams Capital began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,343.21, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.53. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $740.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

