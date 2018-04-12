S&P Global (SPGI) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.71.

SPGI opened at $189.45 on Thursday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $48,624.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. S&P Global had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 199.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,317,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $167,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,792 shares of company stock worth $3,973,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

