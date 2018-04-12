Sparks One Day Trading Volume Tops $739.00 (CRYPTO:SPK)

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 83.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Sparks has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Sparks coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparks has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $739.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002857 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00084414 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005311 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Sparks Coin Profile

SPK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. Sparks’ official website is sparks.gold. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparks is a cryptocurrency based on the neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Sparks

Sparks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Sparks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparks must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

