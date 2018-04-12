SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,916 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF worth $24,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 586.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 952,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after buying an additional 152,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the third quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.77. 1,292,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,913. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.1349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

