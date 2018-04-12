Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 5,598 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.97% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

XSD traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.72. 68,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,522. SPDR S&P Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.1081 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

