Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $519,606.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003158 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, ForkDelta and Bibox. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $519,606.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00829276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012687 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00165400 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, IDEX and Bibox. It is not presently possible to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

