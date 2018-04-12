Spectrecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.32 Million (CRYPTO:XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $20,703.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00004612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00196962 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00140474 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00067748 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.05396210 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00166302 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 20,785,264 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

