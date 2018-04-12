Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $22,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,017.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $1,502.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

