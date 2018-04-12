Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

SPPI opened at $20.62 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $56,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $184,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,554 shares of company stock worth $4,072,872. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

