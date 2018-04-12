SportyCo Achieves Market Cap of $7.74 Million (CRYPTO:SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ChaoEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, SportyCo has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00792464 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012977 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00160380 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00058068 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,338,275 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportyFi is a decentralized sports investment & funding ecosystem. It aims to introduce a brand new industry of sports crowd micro-financing, while providing athletes, clubs and sport organizations with macro-funding on their respective end. The SPF token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It will be the primary means of transactions on our platform. It will be used both for investing in athletes (and crowdsourcing donations) as well as other transactions on the platform—which includes paid advertising, paid reach and other premium services offered. The SPF token will be listed on several exchanges to integrate it into the wider crypto ecosystem. Token holders will be able to participate in DAO voting steering the SportyFi Professional Fund’s operation. “

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, OKEx, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

