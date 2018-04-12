SportyFi Price Tops $0.32 (CRYPTO:SPF)

SportyFi (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. SportyFi has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and $2.93 million worth of SportyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, SportyFi has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00817118 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174591 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00062090 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SportyFi Token Profile

SportyFi’s genesis date was November 20th, 2017. SportyFi’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,932,091 tokens. The official message board for SportyFi is news.sportyco.io. SportyFi’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyFi’s official Twitter account is @sportyco_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyFi is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SportyFi Token Trading

SportyFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, ChaoEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase SportyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyFi must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SportyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportyFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.