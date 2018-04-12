SpreadCoin Trading Up 29.4% Over Last Week (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003724 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $2.83 million and $271,295.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00031111 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 179.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SpreadCoin (CRYPTO:SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 9,868,732 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not possible to buy SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

