Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,575,906 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,575,906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Sprint worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprint by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 54,865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprint by 54.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprint by 518.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sprint by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,568,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Vetr cut shares of Sprint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.02.

In other Sprint news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank acquired 6,149,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $34,926,831.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20,575.61, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Sprint had a net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

