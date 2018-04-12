Sprint (S) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on S. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Sprint to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Sprint from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp set a $5.00 target price on Sprint and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr lowered Sprint from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.02.

S traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 4,711,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,523,523. The company has a market capitalization of $24,098.29, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.68. Sprint has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank acquired 6,149,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,926,831.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,490,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $256,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter worth $26,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprint by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,682,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sprint by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,568,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

