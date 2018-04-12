Sprouts Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,794.00 (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Sprouts has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Sprouts has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $3,794.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00032767 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00652201 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00022310 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002271 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00030570 BTC.

PX (PX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Sprouts

Sprouts is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 5,680,865,026,118 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin. The official website for Sprouts is sproutscommunity.wordpress.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sprouts is an SHA256D based hybrid proof of work and proof of stake crypto currency. “

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

