SPS Commerce (SPSC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SPS Commerce earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.1442227633462 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,103.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. SPS Commerce had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

