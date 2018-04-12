Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SPS Commerce (SPSC) Stock Price

Media coverage about SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SPS Commerce earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.1298961652323 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

SPSC opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,103.87, a P/E ratio of 153.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $65.29.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. SPS Commerce had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

