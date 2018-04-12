Spx Flow (FLOW) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird currently has a $61.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS downgraded Spx Flow from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Spx Flow in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spx Flow from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Spx Flow in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spx Flow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2,088.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.93. Spx Flow has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $54.92.

Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Spx Flow had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Spx Flow will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spx Flow news, VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of Spx Flow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $227,558.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $496,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spx Flow during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spx Flow during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Spx Flow during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Spx Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spx Flow by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

