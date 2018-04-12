Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,158,317.11 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Hillary B. Smith sold 21,383 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,158,317.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SQ traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.69. 10,477,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,222,099. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,945.82, a PE ratio of -496.90 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.63 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Square by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,153,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Square by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 409,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $86,426,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

