SSE (SSEZY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. SSE has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $18,937.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

