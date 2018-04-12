Stabilus SA (STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €79.78 ($98.49).

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. equinet set a €89.00 ($109.88) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($128.40) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

STM stock opened at €78.60 ($97.04) on Thursday. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €55.47 ($68.48) and a 52 week high of €83.10 ($102.59).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, formerly Servus HoldCo SARL is a Luxembourg-based company. The Company is the automotive and industrial supplier. It develops and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers. Its products in the automotive segment are used in a broad range of applications such as tailgates, hoods, doors and convertible tops.

