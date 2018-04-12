Stada Arzneimittel (ETR:SAZ) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €89.00 ($109.88) price target on Stada Arzneimittel (ETR:SAZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on shares of Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €74.40 ($91.85) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €74.40 ($91.85) price target on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €66.25 ($81.79) price target on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €73.49 ($90.73).

ETR:SAZ traded down €0.08 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €84.14 ($103.88). The stock had a trading volume of 21,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,761. Stada Arzneimittel has a one year low of €53.41 ($65.94) and a one year high of €90.24 ($111.41).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/stada-arzneimittel-saz-given-a-89-00-price-target-at-independent-research-updated.html.

About Stada Arzneimittel

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Pantoprazole for gastric ulcer/reflux.

Receive News & Ratings for Stada Arzneimittel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stada Arzneimittel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.