Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Staffing 360 Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.414046013074 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,017. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.71.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines.

