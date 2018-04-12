Staffline Group (STAF) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 1,320 ($18.66) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STAF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Staffline Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($14.13) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,615 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.67) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

LON STAF traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 995 ($14.06). 26,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,973. Staffline Group has a 12 month low of GBX 912 ($12.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,451.72 ($20.52).

In related news, insider Ed Barker bought 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 923 ($13.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,189.92 ($14,402.71). Also, insider Chris Pullen bought 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 999 ($14.12) per share, with a total value of £2,747,250 ($3,883,038.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 278,784 shares of company stock valued at $278,247,112.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training. The Company has two segments: Staffing Services, which includes the provision of temporary staff to customers, and PeoplePlus, which includes the provision of welfare to work and other training services.

