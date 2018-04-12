Standard Motor Products (SMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SMP remained flat at $$49.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 31,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,671. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,120.51, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $239.98 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gethin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Standard Motor Products (SMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/standard-motor-products-smp-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated-updated-updated.html.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.