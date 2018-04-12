Stantec Inc. (STN) Receives C$36.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on STN shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Stantec news, Director Valentino Dimanno purchased 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,974.40. Also, Director Russell Edward Wlad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.57, for a total transaction of C$355,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,437 shares of company stock worth $175,332.

TSE STN traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$31.44. 80,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,137. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$30.24 and a 52 week high of C$37.13.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.14). Stantec had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of C$805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$861.63 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

