Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,458,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,696,000 after buying an additional 895,432 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 461,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,076.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,017. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83,506.70, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

