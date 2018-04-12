BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,466,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of STLD opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10,316.29, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.52%. equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

