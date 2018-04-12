BidaskClub Upgrades Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp set a $49.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America set a $51.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of STLD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 599,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,684. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10,663.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.52%. equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 54,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 46,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,466,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

