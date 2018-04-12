Steem Dollars Trading Up 15.6% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $26.56 million and $34.62 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00029855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,660.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.05 or 0.09191990 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00033689 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00033196 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00652751 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00023441 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00188216 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.01684880 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,563,329 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

