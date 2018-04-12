Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Decreases Holdings in Stepan (SCL)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.14% of Stepan worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stepan by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Stepan by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 130,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 35,518 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

NYSE:SCL opened at $85.68 on Thursday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,865.52, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $473.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In related news, VP Gregory Servatius sold 2,479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $211,260.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,396.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 6,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $519,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,109 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

