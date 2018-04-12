Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stericycle news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $625,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,945.32, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.39. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $887.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

