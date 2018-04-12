Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,490 Shares of STERIS (STE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 139,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in STERIS by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,318,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in STERIS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of STERIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 271,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,903. STERIS has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,996.93, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.98%.

In related news, VP Sudhir K. Pahwa sold 2,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $184,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,536 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/steris-plc-ste-holdings-boosted-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.