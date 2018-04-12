Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.06

News articles about Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4973182492143 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

SBT stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Michael A. Montemayor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, f.s.b. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers in the United States. The company offers checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposits; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit.

