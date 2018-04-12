Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,000.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

NYSE:SC opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5,694.00, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

