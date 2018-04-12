Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1,061.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of GPC opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $13,031.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sterling-capital-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-genuine-parts-gpc-updated-updated.html.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.