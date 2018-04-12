Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101,325.24, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. UBS raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.70.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

