33,882 Shares in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lannett by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Lannett by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lannett by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 415,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Lannett in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lannett from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lannett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of LCI opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $577.11, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.50.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.92 million. Lannett had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sterling-capital-management-llc-invests-786000-in-lannett-company-inc-lci-updated-updated.html.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.