Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Costamare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

CMRE stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $722.87, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.99. Costamare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.52 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

