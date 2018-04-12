8,111 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 237,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.14 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray set a $109.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of RL stock opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,142.57, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $119.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

