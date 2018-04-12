Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 7,270 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $254,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Voya Financial to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $283,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,630.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 895 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $45,439.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,110.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,546.86, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

Voya Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

