Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Heritage Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRTG. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $13,251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 492,300 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,339,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $5,364,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 659,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $424.69, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 million. Heritage Insurance had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Heritage Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,572.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Heritage Insurance to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price target on Heritage Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

