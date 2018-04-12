Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Share Price

News coverage about Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Construction earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.6960897337845 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Sterling Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 6,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.53 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Con L. Wadsworth acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 68,670 shares in the company, valued at $853,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sterling-construction-strl-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-13-updated-updated.html.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.