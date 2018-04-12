Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) Insider Steve Brown Sells 12,598 Shares

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) insider Steve Brown sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($32.44), for a total value of £289,124.10 ($408,655.97).

Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 2,250 ($31.80) on Thursday. Accesso Technology Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,550 ($21.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,385 ($33.71).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACSO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 2,700 ($38.16) to GBX 3,000 ($42.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($36.18) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($30.95) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,519.40 ($35.61).

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development and application of ticketing, mobile and e-commerce technologies, and virtual queuing solutions for the attractions and leisure industry. The Company’s solutions include accesso LoQueue, accesso Passport, accesso Siriusware and accesso ShoWare.

