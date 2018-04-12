Insider Selling: Markel Co. (MKL) Vice Chairman Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.08, for a total value of $228,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,666,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Markel stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,153.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,808. The company has a market cap of $16,078.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.74 and a beta of 0.89. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $936.95 and a 1 year high of $1,194.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.91). Markel had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Markel by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Markel by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,433,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Markel by 244.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,184.25.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

